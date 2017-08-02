Shark takes a bite out of researcher’s camera

(WSVN) - Even a shark needs a little private time!

Researchers off the coast of Cape Cod stuck their GoPro into the water, only to have a Great White sink its teeth into the camera.

The video shows the 12-foot shark swim up to the boat before opening its mouth, showing off its razor-sharp teeth. It then chomped down on the GoPro, getting viewers the closest look they’ll ever want to get inside a shark’s mouth.

It happened Monday during a routine trip to tag and identify the shark population off the coast.

Dr. Greg Skomal, a shark expert and senior biologist at the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, says sharks usually shy away from cameras, but this one was quite bold.

Amazingly, the 12-foot shark’s bite did not damage the camera.

