Report: Miami Gardens soldier killed in Niger found bound, shot in head

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — The villagers in Africa who found the body of a South Florida soldier said he was apparently shot in the back of the head, and his wrists were bound behind his back, according to a report published on The Washington Post.

Villagers in Niger discovered the body of U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson, back in October.

The injuries suggest Johnson, a Miami Gardens resident, suggest he had been held captive, presumably by Islamic State militants, before he was killed.

A U.S. military official with knowledge of the investigation acknowledged that Johnson’s body appeared viciously battered, but told the Post that his hands were not bound when they received his body.

The soldier widow, Myeshia Johnson, told the Post the U.S. military advised her not to view her husband’s corpse. The paper said that suggestion is often made when remains are badly disfigured.

Three other soldiers were killed in the Oct. 4 ambush.

