President Trump orders all flags flown at half-staff after Las Vegas mass shooting

(WSVN) - President Trump has directed that all flags be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The president praised first responders, who he said prevented further loss of life during his address to the nation Monday morning.

A gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, opened fire on the country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities said 58 people died in the massacre, which also wounded 515 people.

Trump said he will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with victims and law enforcement officials.

