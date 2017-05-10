Police: 11-year-old girl revived with Narcan after overdose

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police say an 11-year-old girl had to be revived with the antidote Narcan after a drug overdose in her Pittsburgh home.

Officers were called to the home Wednesday for a suspected overdose. A paramedic who responded tells the Post-Gazette the girl was using heroin.

The sixth-grader was found unresponsive in her room, surrounded by multiple bags of heroin. The family told the newspaper they had no idea she was using heroin until police discovered the bags.

Her 20-year-old sister described her as a good student who did not display any odd behavior or signs of drug abuse before her overdose.

Police say the child was in critical condition Thursday when she arrived at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

They did not immediately provide other details.

