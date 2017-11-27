Paramedics grant elderly patient’s wish to see ocean one last time

QUEENSLAND, Australia (WSVN) — A patient en route to the hospital told paramedics she had a final wish: she wanted to see the ocean one more time before she died.

The two paramedics, who were transporting the elderly woman to a palliative care unit, decided to take a detour to make that wish a reality, Fox News reports.

They pulled over to Hervey Bay beach, bringing her out on the stretcher so she could look out over the water. According to the Courier Mail, one paramedic even filled a vomit bag with water so the woman could dip her hand into it and feel the ocean for the final time.

“What are you thinking?” one of the paramedics asked. “She said to me, ‘I’m at peace. Everything’s right.'”

The Queensland Ambulance Service shared the touching moment on Facebook, saying, “The crew took a small diversion to the awesome beach at Hervey Bay to give the patient this opportunity – tears were shed and the patient felt very happy.”

“Sometimes it is not the drugs/training/skills – sometimes all you need is empathy to make a difference!” the post continued.

The photo has since gone viral on social media, with over 73,000 likes and 24,000 shares.

