NASA photographer catches space station passing sun during eclipse

(WSVN) - There are plenty of amazing photos circulating of Monday’s solar eclipse. But one NASA photographer captured a unique sight: the International Space Station as it crossed in front of the partially-eclipsed sun.

Photographer Bill Ingalls took the photo from Northern Cascades National Park in Washington, showing the space station’s silhouette in front of the sun.

NASA says the space station was moving at roughly five miles per second.

Six people are currently aboard the ISS, including NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson, Jack Fischer, and Randy Bresnik. Whitson narrated a video aboard the station, showing the shadow of the moon on the Earth’s surface.

