Mountain lion burned in California wildfires gets bandage made of fish skin

(WSVN) - A mountain lion that was injured during the massive California wildfires is recovering thanks to a breakthrough technique: doctors applied fish skin to his burns.

The five-month-old mountain lion kitten was found on Dec. 22 with burns on the pads of all four feet.

Rescuers took him to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Investigations lab, where wildlife veterinarians applied sterilized tilapia skin to his paws.

Doctors in Brazil have already found success with the technique on human burn patients. According to the CDFW, the fish skin creates a biologic bandage, which helps protect the burn area and provides collagen to speed the healing process.

Veterinarians said the young lion has responded well to the treatment so far and is expected to make a full recovery.

A young male mountain lion with burned paws is doing remarkably well under the care of experienced wildlife… Posted by California Department of Fish and Wildlife on Friday, December 29, 2017

