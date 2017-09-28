Mom charged in daughter’s death didn’t call 911 because she was ‘low on minutes’

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WSVN) — A woman is facing nearly a century in jail after she was charged in the death of her young daughter.

According to Fox News, 34-year-old Jessica Briones was arrested upon suspicion of causing fatal injuries to her 4-year-old daughter.

Briones reportedly brought her daughter to police with severe head trauma and admitted that she didn’t call 911 because she couldn’t find her phone and she was allegedly “low on minutes.”

The young girl later died in the hospital.

Briones told police her daughter began vomiting the morning before she was brought to the police and that at first, the girl simply appeared to have face, arm and head injuries. However, doctors later discovered her injuries were worse than previously thought.

In total, the girl is reported to have had a swollen nose, eight scars on the back of her head, a black eye, a deflated left lung, a fractured vertebrae, a swollen wrist, two swollen arms, a bruised ankle and detached tissue in her upper lip from her gums. A police report also said she has multiple brain bleeds and severe brain swelling.

Briones reportedly said she accidentally slammed the girl’s arm into the door, but couldn’t explain the head injury. However, she did say the girl hit her head on the floor four days beforehand.

Briones currently faces 99 years in prison if convicted.

