Mom captures toddler comforting terminally-ill baby brother

(WSVN) - It was quiet… too quiet. Sheryl Blanksby expected to find her young children up to no good when she didn’t hear them making any noise at one point during their vacation.

“The kids were quiet, especially Mr. preschooler,” Blanksby wrote. “You know the rules about when kids are quiet.”

She said she went to investigate, preparing to find a mess.

“I was expecting my baby to be covered in Nutella or something but instead I saw this. My preschooler is telling his baby brother ‘Kuya (big brother) is here. Everything is OK,'” she said.

She quietly captured the heartwarming moment on camera, and posted the story behind it to Instagram.

The family from Perth, Australia had decided to take a vacation shortly after finding out her new baby Thomas was terminally ill with cancer, Fox News reports. She said their goal is to make as many memories as possible with him in the time he has left.

Blanksby said the baby’s birth was especially joyful after she had previously suffered a miscarriage, calling Thomas her “Rainbow baby.”

“The irony of life has hit my family so hard and everything doesn’t make sense anymore,” Blanksby posted on March 4. “It feels like only yesterday when I posted about giving birth to our Rainbow Baby Thomas and here I am writing about his imminent death.”

She said seeing her young son comforting his terminally ill brother helped her smile in the middle of the family’s ordeal.

“Watching my two sons together is a dream come true,” Blanksby wrote. “Being a family of four has always been part of my day dreams. It’s now my reality and it’s trapped in this nightmare no family should be in.”

Friends of the family set up a GoFundMe account to help them “enjoy the time they have left with their son.” You can donate to them here.

