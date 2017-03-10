Man with ‘snug’ pants arrested for smuggling 10 lbs. of cocaine

(WSVN) - Officers at a New York airport made a startling discovery when they stopped a nervous-looking man who was “busting out of his pants.”

Officers said Juan Carlos Galan Luperon, a U.S. citizen, arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport from the Dominican Republic, Fox 32 reports. But once he arrived, officers noticed him acting nervously while his pants appeared to be ‘snug.’

Upon conducting a private search, officers uncovered packages taped around both of Luperon’s legs, which tested positive for cocaine.

The packages weighed about 10 pounds, with an estimated street value of $164,000.

Luperon was arrested and now faces federal narcotics smuggling charges.

