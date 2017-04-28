MOBILE, Ala. (WSVN) — The driver of a Jeep was caught on camera walking back toward his vehicle, seconds after he was ejected during a dramatic rollover wreck along an Alabama expressway, Tuesday.

A.J. Calvin, a driver in his work truck, captured the footage of the crash that took place along Interstate 65 in Mobile. “First, a Mustang came flying by, and then a few seconds later, a white Jeep came flying by, and I said to myself, ‘Somebody’s gonna get in a wreck,'” he said on Friday.

The video goes on to fulfill Calvin’s prediction. The Jeep, which had two people on board, is seen passing several cars in the exit lane, and then appears to be switching lanes when it clips the red car in front of it and flips out, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle.

“It was scary. Everybody was shaking. Everyone was panicking,” said Calvin.

The witness pulled over to help and was shocked to see the driver of the Jeep get up and walk toward his vehicle. “It was a miracle, I mean I don’t understand,” said Calvin. “If that don’t tell you to wear your seat belt, I mean, I don’t know. That was scary, to be thrown out and then get up while the vehicle is still flipping and you’re running to it.”

Good Samaritans who showed up at the scene removed the passenger from the wreckage.

Both occupants were taken to the hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

The driver of the red car that was hit first was not hurt.

