It’s so hot in Arizona that everyday objects are melting

(WSVN) - It may be a “dry heat,” but residents in Arizona are finding that plenty of things are no match for their recent record-breaking temperatures.

As the mercury soared into the triple digits (Phoenix got as high as 120 degrees Fahrenheit!), people started posting pictures of everyday items that apparently have reached their melting points, including mailboxes, CDs, and even a cactus. Yes, really.

It's so hot in Arizona our cactus melted. It tried to morph into a jumping cholla to dive into the pool. #toohot pic.twitter.com/yFt1HJnyrb — Peter Corbett (@PeterCorbett1) June 23, 2017

It's so hot in Phoenix, the new @JasonIsbell record was delivered today and sat in the mailbox for only an hour, and got this badly warped 😕 pic.twitter.com/ZMbAKxgPkP — Jeffrey Blackburn (@lensjb) June 20, 2017

Several people succeeded in baking cookies inside their sweltering cars…

While others wondered why they were having trouble reading the street signs.

Those who braved the outdoors declared it “mitten season” so they wouldn’t burn their hands on their steering wheels.

It's that time of year again in Arizona 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ciAl0ers3G — Adam Myers (@Adam_Myers99) June 21, 2017

And we even found out that some planes can’t take off in the extreme heat.

All of a sudden, summer in South Florida doesn’t sound so bad!

