Georgia inmates help deputy who passed out during work detail

CEDARTOWN, Ga. (WSVN) — Officers in Georgia are thanking a group of inmates who called for help after a deputy passed out while overseeing their job site.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office called the six inmates heroes for the actions they took after the deputy lost consciousness, Fox 13 reports.

The inmates rushed to the deputy’s side, using his work phone to call 911 for an ambulance and trying to help him cool off by removing his vest.

“As we watched the horrific man hunt this week of the two inmates that killed two Correctional Officers and were captured last night we all know that Monday could have ended differently for our Officer. We are very proud of the actions of all 6 inmates involved,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Officers rewarded the men with pizza for lunch in the park, as well as desserts made by the deputy’s grateful family.

