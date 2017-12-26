Friends of 60 years discover they share the same mother

OAHU, HI (WSVN) – Two life-long friends living in Hawaii found out that they are actually siblings.

Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane have been best friends for 60 years. The two were born and raised in Hawaii and met in the sixth grade.

The duo played football together in preparatory school and even played cribbage together, Fox 25 reported.

However, Robinson was adopted and Macfarlane never knew his father.

“I had a younger brother that I lost when I was 19, so I had never nieces or nephews and I thought I’d never know my birth mother, I’ll never have any nieces or nephews,” Macfarlane told Fox 25.

After doing a search on Ancestry.com and taking a DNA test, the men found out that they actually had the same birth mother. The two said they somehow knew all along.

“It was a shock, definitely a shock, but then when you thought about it, compared forearms and everything,” Macfarlane said.

“Hairy arms! That did it,” exclaimed Robinson.

The brothers said they plan to travel and enjoy retirement together.

