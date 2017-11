(WSVN) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency is working on a plan to fly as many as 3,000 Puerto Ricans who are still living in shelters to the United States.

According to officials, the agency will offer temporary housing in Florida and New York.

The large-scale relocation would be the first of its kind for the agency

