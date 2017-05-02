ENGLAND (WSVN) — It’s an arachnophobe’s worst nightmare. Imagine peeling a banana, only to see hundreds of tiny spiders come out of it. Scary, right? That’s exactly what happened to a family in England.

According to the Daily Mail, 30-year-old Gemma Price in Stanley, County Durham was peeling a Costa Rican banana when a tiny white egg sac burst, releasing a cluster of Brazilian wandering spiders. Price said the spiders then swarmed her hands and started crawling all over her. She quickly dropped the banana, where the spiders then spread across the room.

“I threw the banana down on the bed and they spread everywhere. I was freaking out and screaming and trying to kill as many as I could,” Price told the Daily Mail.

Price called 999 (England’s equivalent of 911), where an operator told her to immediately leave her home with her son, allowing pest control to spray chemicals. However, Price said investigators were unable to find the adult spider.

According to the Daily Mail, Brazilian wandering spiders can kill an adult in two hours.

