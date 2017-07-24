Dramatic video shows customer take on armed robber at California Starbucks

FRESNO, Calif. (WSVN) — Police are investigating an attempted robbery and stabbing at a California Starbucks.

Newly-released surveillance footage shows the moment a customer took on the armed robber last Wednesday.

Investigators said the suspect, identified as Ryan Flores, walked in with a knife and toy gun, demanding money from a barista.

That’s when customer Cregg Jerri saw what was happening, picked up a metal chair, and hit Flores in the back.

The two began fighting, and at one point, Jerri was stabbed in the neck.

Police said he is expected to be okay, and called him a hero for his actions.

“It’s not something we recommend,” said Police Chief Jerry Dyer. “In this case it was a good outcome. No one died as a result of this incident, but very well could have. But nonetheless he’s a hero, there’s no question.”

Jerri managed to wrestle the knife away from Flores during the fight, stabbing the suspect several times before he ran away.

Officers later found Flores near a canal where he admitted to the crime.

Flores was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

