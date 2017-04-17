Deadline looms for those yet to file tax returns

(WSVN) - The deadline to file your tax returns is right around the corner for those who have waited until the last minute.

Tax Day, which is usually on April 15, was pushed back to Tuesday. After the deadline, 2016 tax returns will be considered late.

The deadline was reportedly pushed back due to April 15 falling on a weekend.

For more information on filing your 2016 federal tax returns, go to: https://www.irs.gov/filing.

