Convicted child molester moves next door to victim

BRISTOW, Okla. (WSVN) — After serving time in prison for molesting a young girl, a convicted child molester is now living next door to the very girl he targeted.

According to Fox News, Harold English was recently released from prison after he was convicted in 2015 of molesting his step-niece when she was little.

English moved in with his mother after his release. However, the property is right next door to his victim’s home.

“He’s like right there, practically in my backyard and that kind of makes me nervous and not want to go home ever,” his step-niece told KFOR.

“Not only is my daughter feeling her past come back to haunt her, but a lot of years of rage and anger that I’ve kept under my collar is sitting right outside my door,” her father said.

Oklahoma state law prohibits sex offenders from residing near schools or playgrounds, but it does not stop convicts from living next to their victims.

According to KOTV, the victim’s family is hoping to work with lawmakers to get the law changed.

English said the arrangement is temporary and that he told law enforcement before moving in, KOTV reports.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.