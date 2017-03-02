‘Color blind’ boys scheme to get same haircut to trick teacher

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSVN) — Two preschoolers came up with a plot to trick their teacher: they wanted to get matching haircuts so she wouldn’t be able to tell them apart. Now their adorable plan is going viral, for all the right reasons.

Lydia Rosebush told CNN that her son Jaxon shared his scheme with her when he said he wanted the same haircut as his best friend, Reddy Weldon.

“He was like, ‘Yeah so we can trick the teacher. We’ll look just a like, she won’t be able to tell the difference between the two of us,'” Rosebush recalled. “I was like, ‘OK,’ and again I know what Reddy looks like so that made me chuckle.”

The two boys ignored the obvious error in their plan: they have completely different skin colors.

“If this isn’t proof that hate and prejudice is something that is taught I don’t know what is,” Rosebush wrote on Facebook. “The only difference Jax sees in the two of them is their hair.”

Reddy’s parents adopted him from the Congo, and say their son’s plan with his friend had a much deeper meaning than the boys realize.

“There’s an innocence children have that sometimes we lose,” Reddy’s dad, Kevin Weldon, said. “So if we could get some of that back, I think it would be amazing.”

