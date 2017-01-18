College president fired for offering homeless student shelter from sub-zero temperatures

(WSVN) - A Missouri college president is out of a job after he says he offered a homeless student shelter from freezing weather.

Fox 4 reports that for five years, Brian Carroll had been president of Vatterott College, a trade school in Kansas City, Missouri.

But earlier this month, he allowed a student to sleep overnight in the school’s library on a night when temperatures reached as low as four degrees below zero. And when the school’s corporate leaders found out, Carroll was fired.

The now-former school administrator said he and others around campus knew the student was homeless, and had been trying to find subsidized housing for him. The student had been sleeping in a wooded area near the trade school, but had nowhere to go as temperatures plunged.

“I made a choice. I was choosing between life — I’m not from here. I’m from Southern California. I’m not sure if I could live in the woods at minus two degrees,” Carroll said. “I just didn’t want to take the chance. We had ice and snow.”

Carroll said his act of kindness was caught on surveillance camera, and management fired him for putting the school and its equipment at risk, even though nothing was stolen or damaged.

“My first reaction was, shouldn’t you just write me up for this? Their answer was no,” Carroll said.

Vatterott College’s spokesperson, Julie Bishop-Cross, told FOX 4 the school’s policy is not to comment on personnel matters.

Carroll said despite the end result, he would not have done anything differently.

