Cell phone outages reported across the country

(WSVN) - If you’re having trouble reaching friends across the U.S. on their cell phones today, you aren’t alone.

KOLD-TV reports that four major carriers appear to be experiencing widespread outages across the United States, mainly in large population areas like New York and Chicago. South Florida does not appear to be affected. It’s unclear what is causing the issues so far.

According to DownDetector.com, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile all are having problems, though a spokesman for AT&T insists they are not experiencing any issues.

DownDetector.com compiles reports of outages from users to populate its maps, which show a number of areas in the country that are supposedly experiencing problems:

