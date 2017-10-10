California deputy stages fake DUI traffic stop to propose to girlfriend

PALMDALE, Calif. (WSVN) — Police pulled over a woman to have her take a sobriety test, but it was all part of one deputy’s plan to propose.

Deputy Kevin Bowes recruited several of his colleagues to pull over his girlfriend for a fake DUI traffic stop, Fox 13 reports.

As she follows commands during the sobriety test, the video from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station shows Bowes running up behind her while her back is turned.

That’s when his fellow deputy instructed his girlfriend to turn around, where she found her future fiancé on one knee, with a ring box in his hand.

She ran up to hug him, and Bowes can be heard saying in the video, “Is that a yes?” She nodded in agreement.

The sheriff’s office shared the video on Facebook, writing, “Congratulations to future Mrs. Deputy Bowes. She thought she was a suspect DUI driver but it was a traffic stop that changed her life. Watch as Deputy Bowes proposes to his future wife. We are so happy for you brother, and thank you for allowing us to be part of this wonderful moment. Welcome to the Tan & Green family, and may you have a wonderful life together. #LASD#AV411 #SheSaidYes”

