Beware: Twinkie-flavored cappuccinos are here

(WSVN) - Twinkies are now available for consumption in the form of a hot beverage, because America.
According to Fox News, Hostess has recently partnered with Kerry Convenience to bring Twinkies Cappuccinos to convenience stores around the country.
The company said in a press release that their goal was to combine two indulgences in one.
“Twinkies Cappuccino not only provides consumers with another option when selecting a treat, it combines two of their favorites into one decadent indulgence,” explained Ellen Copaken, the vice president of marketing at Hostess Brands.
The cappuccinos combine milk, a bit of coffee and “sponge cake flavor” in order to mimic the taste of Twinkies.
Already, the cappuccino has received mixed reviews.
At the moment, they’re only available at Sheetz convenience stores across the Northeast.
However, the company plans to roll them out nationwide in a few weeks.
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.