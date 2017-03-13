Beware: Twinkie-flavored cappuccinos are here

(WSVN) - Twinkies are now available for consumption in the form of a hot beverage, because America.

According to Fox News, Hostess has recently partnered with Kerry Convenience to bring Twinkies Cappuccinos to convenience stores around the country.

The company said in a press release that their goal was to combine two indulgences in one.

“Twinkies Cappuccino not only provides consumers with another option when selecting a treat, it combines two of their favorites into one decadent indulgence,” explained Ellen Copaken, the vice president of marketing at Hostess Brands.

The cappuccinos combine milk, a bit of coffee and “sponge cake flavor” in order to mimic the taste of Twinkies.

Already, the cappuccino has received mixed reviews.

Hostess is releasing Twinkies-flavored cappuccino. For those who like to kick start their day by taking a step closer to death. — Warren Kluck (@warrenkluck) March 9, 2017

At the moment, they’re only available at Sheetz convenience stores across the Northeast.

However, the company plans to roll them out nationwide in a few weeks.

