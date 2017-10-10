Asteroid to fly past Earth Thursday, NASA says

(WSVN) - An asteroid is heading our way, and will come closer to Earth than the moon.

NASA says the asteroid called TC4 will fly past our planet on Oct. 12.

Scientists estimate the small asteroid, estimated to be between 30 and 100 feet in size, could come as close as 4,200 miles from Earth’s surface. But it’s expected to pass at a much safer distance of about 27,000 miles away, or just one-eighth of the distance to the Moon.

But never fear: scientists say they are “absolutely certain” it will not make landfall.

“Scientists have always appreciated knowing when an asteroid will make a close approach to and safely pass the Earth because they can make preparations to collect data to characterize and learn as much as possible about it,” said Michael Kelley, program scientist and NASA Headquarters lead for the TC4 observation.

NASA says TC4 is approaching at about 30,000 miles per hour.

Learn more at nasa.gov.

