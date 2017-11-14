Assistant district attorney fired after threatening Uber driver

(WSVN) - A Texas prosecutor is out of a job after her disrespect toward an Uber driver was recorded.

“I just want to apologize for my language, to the district attorney’s office, for embarrassing the office I love very much,” said now former Dallas Assistant District Attorney Jody Warner.

The emotional apology and tears came too little too late from Warner.

Uber driver Shaun Platt had picked her up from a pub, Friday.

Platt said Warner was intoxicated and had demanded he drive her home.

“I didn’t know what route she wanted me to take. Should I take a left? Should I take a right?” he said. “Then she became angry. She said why couldn’t I follow the ‘expletive’ GPS.”

Instead, he ordered her out of his car, but she refused, and the confrontation was recorded via cell phone.

Platt: “I’m asking you politely to please step out of my vehicle.”

Warner: “No, because now I’m pissed the [expletive] off! Either drop me off at my house, or we’ll wait for the cops. I’m not wrong.”

Platt: “I’m waiting for the cops.”

Warner: “We’ll wait for the cops.”

While they waited, Platt said Warner tried to use her job to intimidate him.

Warner: “I want to go home so badly, but you’re so stupid. I want the cops to come, so they can [expletive] you up.”

Platt: “Ma’am, please.”

Warner: “No! No, ‘Ma’am, please.’ Everything’s being recorded. I’m an assistant district attorney, so shut the [expletive] up.”

The recordings were turned over to the district attorney’s office and the DA determined her employee’s conduct was counter to the department’s core principle of integrity.

“I embarrassed my family. I embarrassed myself,” said Warner. “That is not who I am.”

Warner was terminated.

