Washington Post: Trump plans to ‘decertify’ Iran nuclear deal

(WSVN) - The Washington Post is reporting that President Trump plans to “decertify” the Iran nuclear deal, as early as next week.

If this goes through, Congress would have 60 days to consider whether or not to reimpose sanctions against Iran.

Meanwhile, while at an unrelated meeting with military leaders, Thursday, the topic of Iran came up.

“We must not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons,” said Trump. “The Iranian regime supports terrorism and exports violence, bloodshed and chaos across the Middle East.”

The Obama-era pact called for the United States to lift sanctions in Iran in exchange for Iran curbing it’s nuclear program.

