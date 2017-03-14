US Rep. Wasserman Schultz speaks out against Trump at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz made bold claims about President Trump and his administration, Tuesday, after it was revealed that his latest budget cuts would threaten FEMA and NOAA, two agencies which help the state of Florida during natural disasters.

Wasserman Schultz and Congressman Ted Deutch held a joint press conference at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport alongside representatives from NOAA, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in order to discuss President Trump’s latest budget.

Under the budget, NOAA would be cut by 26 percent, or $126 million, which they said could be catastrophic. NOAA representatives explained that they need the funding to help them with satellites.

Also of concern, Trump has revealed that he wants to cut millions in TSA funding and cut back on airport security.

Their visit comes one day after the Congressional Budget Office released a report stating that 14 million would lose coverage next year under the Republican healthcare plan.

“Floridians and Americans just can’t afford it,” explained Wasserman Schultz. “Whether it’s the millions and millions of people who will lose healthcare coverage under their horrendous repeal proposal, that does not replace the Affordable Care Act, to the cuts that would make us left safe and put lives at jeopardy, to FEMA, to NOAA, to the Coast Guard, to TSA. We absolutely have to make sure, and that’s why we’re here today to shine a spotlight on the horrific policies that Trump and his administration are proposing.”

By 2026, the office estimated, a total of 52 million people would lack insurance, including 28 million who would have been expected to lack coverage under Obama’s statute.

