Melania Trump gets first ride on Air Force One

WASHINGTON (AP/WSVN) — First lady Melania Trump is getting her first ride on Air Force One.

Mrs. Trump, who is not yet living in the White House full time, greeted President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews before a trip to Florida.

The Trumps are playing host this weekend at their Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago, to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Ake.

After a working lunch on economic issues, Friday, the two leaders boarded Air Force One with their wives for the trip.

Trump and Abe are scheduled to play golf Saturday.

It’s the first time Mrs. Trump has been seen in the Washington area since Trump took office on Jan. 20. It was unclear how long she’d been in town. The first lady joined her husband last weekend at Mar-a-Lago.

Mrs. Trump is living full time in New York with the couple’s 10-year-old son, Barron, through the end of the school year.

