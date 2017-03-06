Lawyer says Afghan family detained in LA will be released

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A lawyer for an Afghan family of five who traveled to the United States on special visas and was detained in Los Angeles says immigration officials have agreed to release them.

Talia Inlender, a senior staff attorney at Public Counsel, says the government agreed to release the family Monday.

Messages seeking comment were left for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Justice.

The family was detained after arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday on their way to resettle in Washington state. Lawyers say the father obtained special immigrant visas for his family after working for the U.S. government in Afghanistan.

A federal judge ordered a court hearing for Monday on the family’s case after this weekend blocking government officials from removing the family from California.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.