GOP leaders see more smoke than fire in Comey’s dismissal

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — Republican Party leaders are shrugging off the controversy over President Donald Trump’s firing of the director of the FBI.

Meeting near San Diego, members of the Republican National Committee defended Trump’s firing of James Comey, And they said it will have little impact on next year’s midterm elections.

A committee member from Alaska, Peter Goldberg, refers to controversy over Comey as “just a distraction” and says it’s going to go away.

Republican leaders say issues like health care and taxes and border security will determine how the GOP fares in 2018.

A former committee member and former California Republican Party chairman, Ron Nehring, says Comey’s firing is far more important to journalists and Washington insiders than to voters.

