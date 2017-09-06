Zello looks to dispel rumors about hurricane usage

(WSVN) - You may have been seeing a lot of people posting about an App called Zello. Well, not everything you saw may be true.

With storms like Hurricane Andrew, and more recently, Hurricane Harvey on the minds of so many South Floridians, residents are doing the best they can to prepare for Hurricane Irma.

Along with stocking up on supplies and fortifying their homes, many residents have begun mentioning the phone application Zello.

According to the app’s description in the Google Play store, the program allows you to “turn your phone or tablet into a walkie talkie.”

However, some people have said the app allows you to communicate with other users even without cell phone signal or an internet connection. Unfortunately, this is not the case.

According to a Facebook post from Zello, that app “REQUIRES Internet using either WiFi or cellular data network of at least 2G.”

While the app may be a good tool to have to get in contact with friends and family, it is not guaranteed to work after the hurricane.

