Youth pastor arrested after ‘relationship’ with teen

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a youth pastor accused of engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

According to an arrest report, 24-year-old Fernando Ponce first showed interest in the victim when she was around the age of 12 years old. However, the victim’s mother intervened and told him to stay away from her.

However, according to police, when the victim was 14, Ponce secretly asked her to be his girlfriend and began a relationship with her.

While together, the report states, the pair engaged in several sexual activities, and that he told the victim to keep the relationship secret or else “her family would suffer.”

During the relationship, police said Ponce would video chat with the victim and would secretly take pictures of the victim without her knowledge.

After he was arrested, police said Ponce confessed to all the allegations.

Ponce’s bond was set at $25,000. He was also placed on house arrest and was issued a stay away order.

