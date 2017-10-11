Worker falls from bucket truck onto Dolphin Expressway

MIAMI (WSVN) - A worker fell out of their bucket truck, Wednesday morning, and onto a busy highway.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue, a worker fell from his bucket truck onto the road near Northwest 14th Street and 37th Avenue. The bucket truck was found by fire rescue officials on its side.

Miami Fire Rescue has transported the worker to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Officials have shutdown the off-ramp along State Road 836 going westbound at Northwest 37th Avenue as an investigation into the accident continues.

