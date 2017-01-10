Women accused of robbing couple they met online face judge

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women accused of robbing a couple they met online faced a judge, Tuesday.

Bond was set at $12,500 for Lorely Lafont and $9,500 for Marisol Sanchez.

Police say the two women agreed to buy jewelry from a couple they met online, but when they actually met with the couple, police said they grabbed the jewelry and drove off. The male victim reportedly clung to the passenger side door, suffering scrapes and bruises.

The incident happened Saturday, at the Shell gas station on West 80th Street and Hialeah Gardens Boulevard.

