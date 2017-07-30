Woman hospitalized after rain causes ceiling collapse in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rainy weather brought down part of a ceiling inside a home in Dania Beach, sending one woman to the hospital, Sunday evening.

7News cameras captured the large gaping hole in the ceiling, as well as chunks of ceiling tile on a bed at the residence located off Northwest Sixth Avenue

According to home renter Terry Eubanks, his wife and granddaughter were lying in bed watching TV when the soggy ceiling tiles fell on them.

The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The child was not hurt.

Eubanks said this is not the first time the bedroom ceiling has collapsed. “Nobody should live like that, when you have to worry about the ceiling falling on you,” he said. “Every night we sleep, I have to make sure that ceiling ain’t coming down. I have to reach up there and touch it to make sure it ain’t soaking wet.”

The renter said there are many leaks in the house, and he hopes his landlord fixes the issues first thing Monday morning so that they can dry out as soon as possible.

