Woman caught on camera stealing wallet at SW Miami-Dade gas station

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accidentally left his wallet at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade, and he says when he went back and asked a stranger for help, she was less than truthful.

Seventy-eight-year-old Roberto Martinez says he went to a gas station near Coral Way and Southwest 122nd Avenue, Sept. 30.

Martinez said he accidentally left his wallet on a bag of chips. Surveillance video shows a woman taking the wallet and placing it in her purse.

“He says that they stole his wallet, and basically they stole everything from him,” said Martinez’s granddaughter Cary Abide.

Moments after leaving the gas station, Martinez realized he had left his wallet. He went back into the store and says he asked the same woman if she saw the wallet.

“The lady went and told him, ‘Oh no, it was wasn’t me. You could check me,'” said Abide.

Martinez had his social security card in the wallet.

“Yeah, she probably thought the wallet was filled with money,” said Abide.

Shortly after the wallet was taken, Martinez says someone attempted to use his credit card. He says someone also recently tried to open a credit card in his name.

“I wouldn’t expect somebody to go that low,” said Abide.

They have filed a police report, but the case has gone cold. Abide now hopes to get the surveillance video out to the public.

“He’s practically my father, so…” said Abide.

If you recognize the woman in the surveillance video, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.