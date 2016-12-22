Woman breaks into car with tool hidden under blouse in Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman with concealed tools under her blouse broke into a car in Wynwood and managed to get away with the valuables inside.

Miami Police released surveillance footage recorded outside of an art gallery that captured the scene, Tuesday night, as the criminal broke into the car.

According to officials, the burglary took place along Northwest 22nd Street and First Place, around 11:30 p.m.

The footage showed the woman reaching into her blouse for a unknown tool and concealed it with a napkin. Police said it is some kind of burglary device that allowed her to get inside the car without breaking the windows.

Wynwood visitors who saw the video said they couldn’t believe their eyes.

One visitor said she wouldn’t think a burglar would choose to hide their tools under their shirt. “I wouldn’t look there,” said Jenny Sterham. “I wouldn’t myself think to do that. I think that was very misleading. I don’t know, like sneaky.”

Erin Oshea was also shocked by the video. “I mean, it was pretty sneaky. I don’t think that people would be staring at your central body area where you would hide a crowbar, or whatever she used to get in there,” she said. “I think that would be pretty obvious on me, like if I had a crowbar in my shirt.”

The woman on surveillance video then reached into her blouse again, turned around and pretended that nothing was going on. That’s when she actually entered the vehicle. “Definitely neat, not something you see everyday,” said a Wynwood visitor.

After searching the car, the woman then popped the trunk and took a bag that had a MacBook laptop inside. “It’s crazy to me because you always think your items are safe in your trunk because people can’t get in without breaking the glass, but she did exactly that,” Oshea said. “She got in without breaking the glass, so I should probably be more careful what I leave in my car.”

Tourist Bailey Grim said she’s learning from someone else’s mistake. “Don’t leave anything in your car,” she said.

If you recognize the woman in the surveillance video, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.