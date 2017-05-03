Woman arrested for allegedly stealing 8 bottles of wine

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A woman was arrested for allegedly stealing several bottles of booze from a South Florida grocery store.

Surveillance cameras inside the Publix near Weston Road and Southwest 160th Avenue captured Shellee Ross as, police said, she grabbed at least eight bottles of pinot grigio, on Jan. 26.

She then pushed her empty cart to the front of the store before walking out.

The 31-year-old was later arrested and faces one count of petty theft and a violation of probation.

