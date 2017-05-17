Man suspected of putting cameras in Keys bathrooms identified

Monroe County Sheriff’s detectives have identified a suspect who they believe put hidden cameras in women’s restrooms in the Upper Keys.

In May of last year, coat hooks with cameras hidden inside them were found mounted in bathroom stalls at the Circle K Convenience store on Anne’s Beach in Islamorada. A third device was located at public restrooms at Harry Harris Park.

Videos found in the cameras showed numerous women and girls undressed, some underage.

Detectives also found what appeared to be “test” videos. In these “test” videos, they identified a man’s arm with a distinctive tattoo. When they watched surveillance video from the Circle K convenience store from just before the coat hook camera was found there, they saw a man with the same tattoo on his arm. The man walked toward the restrooms, past the men’s restroom and into the women’s restroom, where the camera was located.

The man with the tattoo was wearing a yellow shirt with a business logo on it. Detectives went to that business and showed the man’s photo to employees. They identified him as 36-year-old Charles Schmidt of Homestead.

Detectives discovered Schmidt has a travel trailer. Some of the “test” videos showed a young girl in what looks like a travel trailer bathroom.

Detectives identified that young girl and spoke to her mother, who said her daughter is friends with Schmidt’s children, hangs out at Schmidt’s home — a travel trailer — often and has visited the Florida Keys with Schmidt and his family in that travel trailer.

Schmidt is currently wanted for 14 counts of video voyeurism with the victim 19 years of age or older and two counts of video voyeurism with the victim under 16 years of age. Bond on the warrant is set at $450,000.

Schmidt is believed to have fled the area with his girlfriend, identified as 27-year-old Shelly Arnold.

Anyone with information which could help detectives locate Schmidt should contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 305-289-2351. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys. If a Crimestoppers tip leads to an arrest, the caller would be eligible for a cash reward. The Crimestoppers hot line number is 1-800-346-TIPS. Tips may be made anonymously online at www.tipsubmit.com or via a text message to 274637 using the keyword TIP136.

