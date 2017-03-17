Video shows women stealing 22 liquor bottles from Weston store

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police released surveillance video, Friday, showing how two women walked out of a Weston liquor store with 22 bottles they didn’t pay for.

The women walked into the Walgreens on Bonaventure Boulevard and Three Village Road, Feb. 8., and walked around the store for less than 10 minutes. They walked out with about $2,500 worth of liquor stuffed in their purses, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

“These women went into the store, walked around for just a few minutes,” BSO spokeswoman Gina Carter said.

One woman boldly reached behind the counter for a bottle while the clerk was at the register.

“They were very brazen in what they were doing,” Carter said. “One of them actually reached behind the counter and grabbed a bottle within sight of the clerk who was helping another customer.”

The women walked out the front door with nine bottles of Ciroc, six bottles of Hennessy, three bottles of Grey Goose and four bottles of Patron.

“The women were in the store long enough to be captured by security cameras,” Carter said. “We’re hoping that somebody out there is going to recognize them.”

If you have any information on these thieves, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.