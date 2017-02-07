Video shows break-in at Broward hotel; 5 arrested

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials released surveillance video, Tuesday, of a hotel break-in that caused a SWAT team to respond.

The video shows several suspects moving through hallways inside the Hampton Inn last Thursday. Officials said the suspects barged in, possibly armed, and demanded a room key.

When they did not receive the key, officials said, they walked through the hotel banging on doors.

Police and SWAT responded to the hotel, on Red Road, in Miramar.

They arrested five people, who now face multiple charges including armed robbery.

