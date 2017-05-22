Video captures burglary suspect in handcuffs fleeing from Surfside police

SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Even though he was wearing handcuffs, a Surfside burglary suspect was seen attempting to flee from police before he was stopped by a Taser, and the entire ordeal was caught on camera.

It began early Saturday, in a condominium near Collins Avenue and 95th Street. Police said 26-year-old Carlos Sierra was arrested for stealing bicycles.

After officers escorted Sierra out of the condo’s garage, he decided to make a run for it.

“This case is definitely a unique one because the building has so many different camera angles that it captured the entire incident,” said Surfside Police Detective Marian Cruz.

And although the suspect attempted to flee, he was later brought down by one of the officers with a Taser.

“The message is don’t run from us,” Cruz said. “Don’t commit crimes in Surfside, because we’re gonna catch you. Our officers out there looking, and we have no tolerance for crime in our city.”

Video shows the end of Sierra’s run after he was stunned by a Taser. It shows him launching into the air and falling face-first to the ground, as he is shocked to a sudden stop.

Police said Sierra’s run had more implications than just him getting away. “By running into traffic, not only did he put himself in danger but also other drivers,” Cruz said. “Luckily, for him, it’s early Saturday morning, and there was not heavy traffic.”

Sierra is now in custody and faces several charges.

