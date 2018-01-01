US Customs computer outage at MIA causes long lines, frustration

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An outage affecting computer systems used by U.S. Customs and Border Protection caused delays at Miami International Airport, Monday night.

Officials said the issue lasted about two hours, leading to longer lines and frustration among international travelers.

Passengers arriving from other countries expressed their aggravation to 7News.

One traveler did not mince words when expressing his opinion about MIA. “Worst airport ever, terrible. TSA is a joke,” he said.

Another described what caused her to wait longer than usual. “None of the passport machines worked. We all had to stand in line for hours,” she said.

All systems are now back online. Customs officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible.

