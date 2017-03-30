Universal Orlando announces prices for new Volcano Bay water park

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Universal Orlando Resort has released the prices for their new water park, Volcano Bay, which is due to open in May.

One-day admission to the water park will cost $67, Fox 35 reports. That is $5 more than the cost at either of Disney’s nearby water parks, Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon. A child ticket will cost $62.

A park hopper pass to get you in to all three Universal parks — Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay — will cost $219 for a one-day pass. However, a three-day ticket (for Florida residents) costs just $20 more.

Universal annual passholders can upgrade their pass to include Volcano Bay.

The water park will also debut Universal’s “TapuTapu” wearable band, which will allow visitors to wait in virtual lines. Tapping the device to a pillar outside each attraction will give the guest a return time, allowing them to explore the park elsewhere until it is their time to ride. “No carrying tubes, no standing in long lines, no hassles,” the resort promises guests.

Universal says Volcano Bay’s grand opening will be May 25. For more information, visit Universal Orlando’s website.

