United Way Youth Institute seek solutions to violence with forum

MIAMI (WSVN) - The United Way Youth Institute hosted a forum dedicated to seeking an end to violence in the community.

A group of over 20 students is seeking the answer to a troubling question: how do you end youth violence?

In the week before the forum, teenagers were caught in the cross fire in a shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, on the very day meant to honor the civil rights leader.

The forum comes at a time where tensions have reached a boiling point, and many of the youth have felt the sting of violence.

“There are teens, right now, seriously involved in gang violence, and it needs to be stopped,” said Rachel Mazyck, the panel moderator.

“It affects them day to day,” said Diana Santangelo, the director of education for the United Way. “Their friends have been killed, or they have classmates that they know are carrying guns to school, so this is very important to them because it’s serious. A lot of our kids have actually lost family members.”

Mazyck is one of those who has lost a loved one to gun violence. “Just recently, one of my cousins was killed from it,” she said. “He’s only in his 20s, but it’s still something that could’ve been prevented.”

The forum included a panel of community leaders, who took questions submitted by the youth of the county.

“Anytime that children or young people want to engage adults, engage community leaders about this issue, I think it’s a great thing,” said Miami-Dade Deputy Mayor Russell Benford.

County officials, law enforcement leaders and educators all took the chance to share where they’ve identified the violence, and what they are working on to stop it.

“They talk about other influencing factors, like poor conduct, poor attendance affects those individuals,” said Sharron Henley, the vice president of programs at Urban League.

Student leaders found that their voice matters.

“As youth, you understand that other youth will listen to other youth,” said Rakerra Bridges, a youth fellow at the United Way.

