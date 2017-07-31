UCF gets permission to build teaching hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The University of Central Florida’s College of Medicine has received permission to build a new teaching hospital.

UCF is partnering with HCA Healthcare to construct the 100-bed hospital next to the school’s College of Medicine in the Lake Nona neighborhood of Orlando.

The school says it received a final certificate of approval from the state Agency for Health Care Administration last week.

HCA’s North Florida Division is contributing $175 million to the hospital which is expected to open in 2020.

UCF says no state funds are being used to build the hospital.

UCF says it will be a teaching and research hospital.

