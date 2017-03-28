US Coast Guard seizes 16 tons of cocaine

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A news conference is scheduled in Miami after the U.S. Coast Guard made more than a dozen drug busts.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, they have seized about 16 tons of cocaine. The two-month mission by officials took them through Central and South Africa, where they made numerous seizures and drug busts.

Officials used the U.S. Coast Guard James, a ship that saw its first action on the waters with this mission. The ship docked on Monday.

The flurry of drug busts was during a mission titled “H.I.T Run,” which was ran by the Helicopter, Interception, Tactical Squadron.

Officials said they are expected to hold the Port Everglades news conference just after 10 a.m., Tuesday.

