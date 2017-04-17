Garbage truck catches fire near NWMD homes

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A garbage truck caught on fire, Monday morning, in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the garbage truck erupted in flames near Northwest 10th Avenue and 115th Street, where many homes were in close proximity.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was able to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

