Toddler dropped off at SW Miami-Dade preschool with burns on back

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, officials said, staff members at a South Florida preschool found burns on the back of a toddler who had been dropped off, Wednesday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the child arrived at Christ the King Preschool, located at 16000 S.W. 112th Ave., in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Staffers noticed the child was acting strangely, and that’s when they discovered the burns on the student’s back.

A parent leaving the school told 7News the child is 3 years old and had been dropped off by a family member.

Officials have not specified how severe the burns are, but staffers did call Miami-Dade Fire Rescue upon discovering them.

Paramedics transported the child to Kendall Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Wednesday afternoon, the Archdiocese of Miami released a statement that reads in part, “We can confirm a child arrived at Christ the King Preschool this morning with an injury. The police were immediately notified, as well as the Department of Children and Families.”

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Children and Family confirmed that they are investigating this case.

Miami-Dade Police have not yet released further details about their ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus