Toddler dropped off at SW Miami-Dade preschool with burns on back

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, officials said, staff members at a South Florida preschool found burns on the back of a toddler who had been dropped off, Wednesday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the child arrived at Christ the King Preschool, located at 16000 S.W. 112th Ave., in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Staffers noticed the child was acting strangely, and that’s when they discovered the burns on the student’s back.

A parent leaving the school told 7News the child is 3 years old and had been dropped off by a family member.

Officials have not specified how severe the burns are, but staffers did call Miami-Dade Fire Rescue upon discovering them.

Paramedics transported the child to Kendall Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Wednesday afternoon, the Archdiocese of Miami released a statement that reads in part, “We can confirm a child arrived at Christ the King Preschool this morning with an injury. The police were immediately notified, as well as the Department of Children and Families.”

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Children and Family confirmed that they are investigating this case.

Miami-Dade Police have not yet released further details about their ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.